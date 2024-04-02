Who Is Larissa Bonesi? All About Aryan Khan's Rumoured Brazilian Girlfriend

By: Sachin T | April 02, 2024
Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is reportedly dating Brazilian actress Larissa Bonesi and buzz around their relationship is now all over the internet
Reportedly, Larissa has followed the entire Khan family on social media, and Aryan's closest friends and sister Suhana Khan too can be seen following her back
Larissa is reportedly a Brazilian model and actress, and after featuring in several projects overseas, she has now moved to India
Larissa entered Bollywood when she appeared in the song, Subah Hone Na De, in the film Desi Boys, and post that, she went on to star in Saif Ali Khan's Go Goa Gone
She has also done multiple projects in the south, espectially in the Telugu industry, with films like Thikka and Penthouse
Besides, Larissa has also featured in music videos with Stebin Ben, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Terrence Lewis, and others
Despite being a foreigner, Larissa has immense love for India, and her social media posts are proof of the same
She has modelled for a number of Indian designers as well and has multiple photos posing in sarees and lehengas, channelling her desi glam
Larissa and Aryan were reportedly spotted together at a party in the city and that is when reports of them being together started doing the rounds
