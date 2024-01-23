 Arun Govil Disappointed After Attending Ram Mandir Inauguration For THIS Reason
Arun Govil has been sharing pictures and videos from the grand ceremony

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's television show Ramayan, attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. However, the actor said he is disappointed after attending the inauguration ceremony. Yes, you read that right.

Even though Arun Govil was a special guest at the historic event, he shared that he did not get the chance to have a darshan (sacred viewing) at the newly constructed temple.

According to a report in Bharat 24, Arun Govil said, "Sapna toh poora ho gaya par mujhe darshan nahi hue. Main kuch nahi keh sakta iss samay (My dream has come true, but I haven't had the chance to get the darshan of Ram Lalla. I can't say anything at this moment)."

Meanwhile, the actor, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram, has been sharing pictures and videos from the grand ceremony. He shared photos with Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

"रामलला के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम में …श्री चिरंजीवी और उनके सुपुत्र श्री रामचरण और हम दोनों… जय श्रीराम," the actor wrote along with his pictures with the Telugu superstars.

Before the event, Arun Govil shared his thoughts regarding the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Lord Ram. He reportedly said, "Ayodhya's Ram temple will prove to be our 'Rashtra Mandir.' The culture that had faded in the last few years across the world, this temple will again send a message that will strengthen our culture. It is a heritage that will be known to the whole world. This temple will be a source of inspiration, it is the centre of our faith, it will be our pride, it will become our identity. Our morals should be adopted by all."

Sunil Lahiri, who played the role of Laxman in Ramayan and Dipika Chikhlia who was seen as Mata Sita, were also a part of the event.

