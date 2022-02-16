Arti Singh reveals why she isn't doing any shows on OTT

Arti Singh is known for acting in TV shows like Uttaran, Parichay and Waaris. In 2019, the sister of Krushna Abhishek participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. Currently, she is busy with her short films Kaun Yeh Haan Yeh and Brahm. Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

Tell us a bit about your short film Kaun Yeh Haan Yeh.

Yes, it’s a good thing. Because we keep doing the same thing while trying short films, it’s like exploring a little different stuff. It’s a natural comedy. Actually, I don’t have much to say about it. There is hardly anything about it to share with you. I have done this short film on a friendly basis. I couldn’t say no to my friends.

What else have you done?

I have also done another short film titled Brahm. Then I have done a music video. That will also come up soon. I am looking forward to doing some good work.

What is Brahm all about, and what’s its genre?

It’s a horror-comedy and suspense thriller. Its duration is about 22 minutes. This short film is amazing but hasn’t been released as a digital platform wants to develop it into a web series. It is very interesting and appealing. Its makers will soon get into some kind of contract for developing it into a web series.

Your uncle Govinda and brother Krushna Abhishek are very good at comedy. However, you have mainly performed serious/emotional roles. Could you tell us why?

Mine is mostly emotional and drama genre. I have done Comedy Circus also. But I don’t think I can do it so exuberantly. People have a lot of expectations from me as they relate it to Krushna. I get a little nervous. So I feel happy in my genre. Thus I didn’t try my hand in comedy much.

Are you doing any web series for OTT platforms?

No, not now. I am getting a lot of offers. Most of the offers I am getting are connected to bold scenes. I like the narration, and everything is fine until these bold scenes come in. It’s then that I reject such offers. I am not open and keen on doing bold scenes. When I was 20 years old, I would understand, but doing bold scenes at this age feels weird. I am not desperate about work now. Honestly, it’s not like Karan Johar is offering some role that I should agree to (laughs).

What change do you notice in getting work nowadays?

Earlier we would get work even without signing any agreement. Word of mouth was more than enough to get work. But now, the EP will call up many people to find out if the actor is a tantrum thrower or not. Maybe the producers will prefer lesser-known actors, but they like to be away from the ones who throw tantrums. If at all I may have shouted on the sets, then everyone would know that someone must have done something wrong. We are not new to this profession. We have been taught to be humble and respectful from our childhood days.

You are famous for posting your dancing memes. Could you talk about it?

I keep making memes. It’s not a great deal to make memes. I feel as artistes; our work is to perform our act. Since social media has given us a convenient platform, I keep uploading them.

Will you ever pursue direction or production?

I will not try my hand in direction, but I would like to turn producer for sure. I have the keeda of becoming a producer. I like to count money. I am not very creative though. I would like to start my production with TV serials as that is a better equation to start with. I have not yet done anything, but for the past few days, this feeling has just seeped into me.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 06:48 AM IST