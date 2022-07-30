Armaan Khera talks about working in Masaba Masaba 2

Armaan Khera is currently seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive interview.

Opening up about his experience of working on the show, Armaan shares, “I had the best time. It’s safe to say that I was the happiest person on the sets. I was jumping around the whole time. It was one of the best experiences of my life.”

Armaan plays the role of Fateh, Masaba’s potential love interest in the show. About his role, he adds, “Fateh is actually known as the flirt in the series. He has an interesting journey with Masaba this season. Fateh definitely adds to the fun of this season. He has good refreshing energy, which even I relate to. He’s a person who likes to party, go around, and he wants to make sure that everybody’s having a great time.”

Armaan reveals his reaction when he bagged the show. “I had just recovered from Covid when I was selected for the part. After recovering, I went to Delhi to spend time with my family. While I was making music with my friends there, I got a call. And honestly, after getting the call, I was very happy, of course, but then I put my phone aside, and I locked the room I was in. I just thanked the universe and spent a few moments with myself. It was one of the best moments of my life,” he recalls.

Armaan is all praise for Masaba. “I love her. She’s family. She took very good care of me while we were on the sets. She knew I was new to the show and that I was not a very experienced actor. She had so much on her plate while we were shooting because she’s the star of the show. So the pressure is double for her than anybody else. But even through all the pressure, she always made sure that I was happy and enjoying my time. She’s a great person, very humble and down to earth, and that’s not only with me but with the whole crew. She’s always nice to every single person. I’m lucky and blessed to have her in my life,” Armaan gushes.

The actor has locked lips with Masaba in the show. “I don’t like to kiss on screen (laughs). I also get uncomfortable watching kissing scenes. So I was nervous, but when I saw Masaba was also nervous, I was like, okay... at least we’re sharing the same kind of feeling about this. But she is such a great co-star that she makes you comfortable even when she’s nervous,” he avers.

Armaan has spent quite a lot of time in the entertainment industry, but he has not done many films. “I think it is because I’ve moved around a lot. I’ve been moving since I was very young. I went to Hollywood as well, and I would just keep travelling between Los Angeles and Mumbai. I think the travelling for auditioning in both cities prolonged the whole process as I was not stable. But now I’ve just been working from Mumbai. I’ve realised it’s a much better option to stick to one place, build yourself and then you can move around instead of trying to build yourself from two different cities at the same time,” he concludes.