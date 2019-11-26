Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella has the most lovable birthday wish for her 'Shriji'

Birthday boy Arjun Rampal has often made it to the news this year owing to his lady love and South African model-actress Gabriella Demetriades. The latter, showing all her love and affection shared an adorable birthday post for Arjun on social media creating new couple goals for fans.

Gabriella shared a series of beautiful yet quirky pictures on Instagram of Arjun and herself. Calling him 'Shriji', the model wished him with a heartfelt mesaage which said "With you time is not linear , but still we should celebrate the day you graced us all with that smile and everyday that you share those pearls of wisdom with the world . Happy birthday to you shriji @rampal72"