 'Aukaat Kam Ho Jaati Hai': Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Neha Kakkar Clash Over Performing At Weddings On National TV
Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Neha Kakkar clashed on the most recent episode of a musical reality show on national television.

Updated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Neha Kakkar

Singers Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Neha Kakkar clashed on the most recent episode of a musical reality show. In a viral video, the two singers can be seen stating a debate about whether over-performing at weddings makes theme singers national television.

The video opens with what appears to be a young competitor finishing his performance on stage. The singer continues after Abhijeet to say that the young artist shouldn't sell his work for a low price.

According to Abhijeet, “If someone pays you to sing at a wedding, usmein aukaat kam ho jaati hai. Meri aukaat hai, main bol deta hu main nahi gaunga. No power or money in the world can buy you.”

Neha then corrected the singer and added, “You earn after working hard — that can be through weddings also, there’s nothing wrong with that. Fans can call you because they like you.”

To which Abhijeet responded, “Don’t take what I said personally.” Neha replied, “I didn’t take it personally sir but because we are educating a child…” Abhijeet then interrupted her again, as Neha kept speaking over him to put across her point.

“I am also doing the same. When it comes to aukaat… Just listen to me… There is a difference in singing for Rs 1 crore and rejecting Rs 1 crore. That’s what I am teaching,” Abhijeet concluded.

Neha added, “Sir, all that I am trying to say is that no work is small,” as visuals showed Abhijeet folding his hands to signal that he is done speaking.

She concluded, “If you have to sing at weddings, please do. If someone is giving you respect, calling you with love, there is nothing wrong with singing at weddings.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is one of the oldest singers in the industry, some of his hits include Kabhi Yaadon Mein Aaun, Waada Raha Sanam, Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, and more.

While Neha began performing at a very early age at religious events. In 2005, she participated in the second season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol. She has some hit tracks like Dilbar, Badri Ki Dhulania, Coca-Cola, Main Tera Boyfriend, and more!

