Anjali Anand Speaks Of Her Weight Loss Journey Without Stepping Foot In The Gym: 'I Am In My Hot Girl Era'

Anjali Anand known for her stint in popular television shows like Kulfi Kumar Baajewala and Dhai Kilo Prem won hearts with her performance in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress, who was last seen on Sony TV's dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' has undergone a massive physical transformation and fans of the actress have been curious to know about the same.

In a recent question and answer session held by Anjali on her Instagram stories, the actress was asked about her weight loss journey. It was during this that Anjali revealed of not even stepping in the gym to lose weight. Anjali revealed that she has been working continuously for the past 9 months and that doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was an added benefit too. However, the actress then reveals of controlling her portion size and absolutely quitting emotional eating.

The actress writes, ''Even I didn't realize until I saw this picture. People who meet me now aren't recognising me also because I used to have reallyyyy long hair and I chopped that off too and sometimes I look in the mirror and I'm like, who is she? I honestly am just working really hard. Been working non stop for nine months, just shooting and moving constantly. Haven't stepped foot in the gym. Jhalak obviously was added movement but I have also been controlling my portions. As in, not emotionally eating as much as I did. Maybe because I'm happy, I'm not using food and Netflix to keep me busy, enjoying my life and my work is keeping me busy. It's a whole personality change and I'm like new me who dis? Hahahaha, But I'm in my hot girl era and totally loving it. Loving myself more each day. Give up karna toh seekha hi nahi hai na, Have to be a better human every single day.''

Anjali, who made her acting debut with Star Plus' show 'Dhai Kilo Prem,' was last seen onscreen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress was loved for her stint in the film. Anjali then went ahead to be a part of two reality shows; Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.