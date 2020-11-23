Arjun Kapoor's start-up venture feeds 1000 children every month

The hardships faced by so many people owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown led Arjun Kapoor to invest in an emerging food delivery start-up, FoodCloud. His aim was quite clear: Empowering as many people as possible to become self-reliant during the coronavirus pandemic with his business platform.

And, now, the platform has lent a helping hand to over 1000 children by providing them with nutritious food every month. “The pandemic has thrown numerous challenges at our society and children have been deeply affected by it. The sudden loss of income for families, especially in the ones where men are the only bread earners, has put a lot of children at harm in a way. Through my venture, FoodCloud, we have tried to take care of children and provide them with nutritious meals. I’m proud of the work that the team has done to take care of children every month,” Arjun says.

The actor further adds that the platform will keep helping children in need till the pandemic subsides. He says, “Children should never go without adequate food or suffer from malnutrition and our endeavour has been to help as many children we can and do our bit as responsible citizens of this nation.”