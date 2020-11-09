Arjun Kapoor to have a busy Diwali

With Diwali just around the corner, many are getting in the festive mood despite the coronavirus pandemic still looming over our heads. But the same can't be said for Arjun Kapoor, whose busy schedule means he won't be able to celebrate with his family and friends. In fact, the actor will be in Dharamshala shooting for a horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam.

“I am not going to meet friends and family this Diwali as I will be working. But, I feel blessed and lucky that I am getting to work this year after all that we have seen. I think my friends and family would understand the lesser we socialise and the more we maintain distance, it will only allow us to prevail against the virus. Even our festivities should teach us that we don't need to be with one another to celebrate. It's the emotion, it's the feeling,” Arjun says.

The actor says he will instead be spending Diwali with the cast and crew of Bhoot Police. “I think we will be able to have a basic get together because we are in a bubble while we are shooting. It will be a day off, allowing everybody to connect with their families back home and take it easy and just be happy and pray for an amazing start to the new year.”

Ask him what his wish is for this Diwali and he says, “My wish for Diwali would genuinely be that the world gets back up on its feet and I think we are slowly attempting it. It's a long way to go but I do believe the last six months have taught us that we need to be patient and that patience will pay off in the future. Here's hoping that by next Diwali, we would be back on our feet as a society, as an industry.”