Check out Arjun Kapoor's mushy birthday wish for ladylove Malaika Arora

Unlike 2019, when dancing diva Malaika Arora ringed in her birthday with a star-studded bash, this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations were a hush-hush affair for the ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ girl who turned 47 on Friday.
With that being said, it was beau Arjun Kapoor’s special wish on Instagram which set tongues wagging.
Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday my fool,” alongside a picture of the dancing queen dressed in a peach tracksuit.
Besides Arjun, Malaika’s BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a pouty picture on the photo-sharing app and wrote, “Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons.”
Back in September, Arora and Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, and revealed that she felt blessed to have overcome it with minimum pain.
"'Out and about'...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself," the actress wrote while posting a picture of herself on Instagram.
"I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care," she added.
