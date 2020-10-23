Check out Arjun Kapoor's mushy birthday wish for ladylove Malaika Arora

Unlike 2019, when dancing diva Malaika Arora ringed in her birthday with a star-studded bash, this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations were a hush-hush affair for the ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ girl who turned 47 on Friday.

With that being said, it was beau Arjun Kapoor’s special wish on Instagram which set tongues wagging.

Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday my fool,” alongside a picture of the dancing queen dressed in a peach tracksuit.