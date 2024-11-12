 Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Says His Life Was 'Affected': 'Not Simple As Taking A Pill'
Arjun Kapoor opened up about his struggles with mental health and revealed that his life was 'affected.' He stated that while he could have continued feeling that way, he chose to make a change. "It’s not as simple as taking a pill and feeling better the next day. That’s the problem—you can’t just wake up one day and say everything is sorted," added Kapoor.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Says His Life Was 'Affected': 'Not Simple As Taking A Pill' | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, where he plays the role of Danger Lanka and is receiving praise from the audience for his remarkable performance. Recently, the actor opened up about his struggles with mental health and revealed that his life was 'affected.'

Arjun shared that when a person is dealing with mental health issues or going through tough circumstances, it's important to understand the 'why' behind it. The actor revealed that he tried to understand why it was happening.

"As someone who never really had these traits, I was confused. I suddenly started developing tendencies like overthinking and a lack of motivation. I wasn’t enjoying regular things, like watching a film at night. I didn’t isolate myself—I reached out. I spoke to friends, family members, and a therapist. I would like to say nobody should ever go into a shell alone," Kapoor told India Today.

Furthermore, Arjun shared that it was not only about his career, but his daily life was also affected due to his mental health. He stated that while he could have continued feeling that way, he chose to make a change.

"I didn’t isolate; I took it upon myself to heal. What I hadn’t prepared for, though, was that it takes time. It’s not as simple as taking a pill and feeling better the next day. That’s the problem—you can’t just wake up one day and say everything is sorted," he added.

Arjun shared that the process of dealing with mental health is very slow, and one has to rebuild themselves. He added that it's important to accept there are things to deal with and talk about them.

"As a professional actor and public figure, you have to put yourself out there, even when you’re struggling internally. Balancing that can be exhausting. So, there wasn’t just one day where I suddenly ‘came out of it’—it’s an ongoing journey," concluded Arjun.

Meanwhile, apart from Arjun, Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff, among others.

