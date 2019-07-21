Arjun Kapoor leaves a hilarious comment on Malaika Arora's Instagram post

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

Earlier this month, Malaika had shared a post on love, tagging Arjun on it. "'Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. They will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," Malaika shared in an Instagram story.

On work front, Arjun will next be seen in "Panipat", a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.