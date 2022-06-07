'Arjit Taneja will always be my friend,' shares Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Sriti Jha

Pic: Instagram/itisriti

Popular TV actress Sriti Jha is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, to film Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It will be telecast on Colors TV later this year. The Free Press Journal caught up with the Kumkum Bhagya actress recently for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What were your reasons for saying yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

There are many reasons! I wanted to do several action stuff like bungee jumping and scuba diving, and this gave me the opportunity. The best part is that in KKK, you get to do all these in a different way. Plus, there are additional challenges. I have been getting offers for this show for quite some time. This year I have the time, so I have accepted.

How adventurous are you in real life?

I would say not much. Whatever I do in life, I take time and do it. Here the challenge would be doing it during a specific time.

How do you find Rohit Shetty, the host of the show?

To me, he is the coolest one. When he was judging a comedy show, he was absolutely killing it. He has motivated all the contestants throughout these years.

This will be your first reality show, and your fans will see you in a different way. Is there anything that worries you?

When you are scared, people can see your weaknesses like getting angry, restless or making faces. So people can judge you and may say it’s overacting. Usually, I don’t get affected by people’s opinions, but I am a bit scared this time.

How competitive are you?

I am not at all a competitive person. I am going to enjoy the process, irrespective of whether I lose or win.

After a reality show, people usually do one more reality show. What will be your plan?

I don’t plan things. I have been working for so long, so I wanted to enjoy the break. I will say yes to any work which will excite me. I will do OTT series as well as television because that’s my home ground.

What keeps you away from films?

Nothing, I keep giving auditions, and things might fall into place. Casting depends a lot on a good audition.

You have earned name, fame, and success. How do you celebrate life?

Spending time with my close friends and family. I love to learn new things, like now I am learning knitting from my mother. Between life and death, you get several chances in life, so I believe in using them to the fullest.

What is your greatest fear?

Apart from water, heights, and closed rooms, I get scared of people also. I prefer to go on a solo trip.

People link you up with actor Arjit Taneja. Please clarify.

These are all rumours. Arjit is a very dear friend of mine, and he will always be there in my life but just as a friend, nothing else.