Arif Zakaria On Playing Ghost Who Rapes On-Screen In Haunted: 'I Followed Vikram Bhatt'

Arif Zakaria |

Actor Arif Zakaria is known for his versatile roles in the film. The actor has also explored the thrill in India's first 3D horror film, Haunted, directed by Vikram Bhatt. In the film, Arif plays an evil spirit who haunts and rapes the female protagonist.

Recalling his character as the evil spirit and how he got into the role while he was shooting for Haunted, Arif said, "Vikram Bhatt called me for this role. I honestly had no idea. This was the role in which I blindly followed him. Whatever he said, I did since we shot it in 3D there were technical complications. This was a different shot, and in horror, you don't understand what you are shooting unless it is being made, and he has mastered the art of it."

He also revealed that the character never changed him as a person. Fans praised him for his gruesome portrayal of a piano instructor who falls in love with his young student. Later he gets murdered and comes back as an evil ghost who makes moves, rapes and forces her to commit suicide in the film.

Haunted was released in 2011. It starred Mimoh Chakraborty, Tia Bajpai and Achint Kaur in pivotal roles. The film was produced by ASA Productions and Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., DAR Motion Pictures, and BVG Films.

On the work front, Arif will be next seen in Freedom At Midnight. He will be playing the role of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the series. It is a Hindi adaptation based on the book of the same name, authored by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins.

It will soon be streaming on Sony LIV. It is directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.