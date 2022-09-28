Arbaaz Khan launches trailer of the Hindi version of Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro’s pan-India film Banaras in Bengaluru

Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro-starrer Banaras will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on November 4. Written and directed by Jayathirtha and produced by Tilakraj Ballal, its music composer is B. Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer is Advaitha Gurumurthy. Arbaaz Khan attended the trailer launch of Banaras in Bengaluru as the chief guest and launched the Hindi version’s trailer. The Free Press Journal was present at the do as well.

The event kickstarted by a silent prayer for late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Thereafter a press meet was held. Arbaaz congratulated Zaid who is debuting with this film and said, “Team Banaras has done a good job which I can see in the trailer. Zaid looks so very confident. I am sure since it’s your first film you may be getting butterflies in your stomach. I also got butterflies when I debuted in my first film. I can see the entire team has put their sweat and blood. I’m sure the film is going to be well received.”

Arbaaz added, “This is the first time I am seeing a film releasing in five languages which is amazing and there are audiences for such films. Some of these South films have come and done a roaring business. So this proves language is not necessarily a barrier for a film to do well. It’s the emotions and if the content is good it connects with the audience; this has been proven in recent times with some of the films that have been released in Bollywood. It really doesn’t matter if it is a Tamil, Telugu film, Bengali film, Punjabi film. If the story and content is intriguing, audiences will understand that film in any language and enjoy it.”

Opening up about the film’s title, director Jayathirtha stated, “When I and my DOP went to Banaras and saw the divinity of Banaras, it just came into my film. For me the location is the first hero of the film. This location spreads divinity and positive vibration. There is a place called Bharat Mata Mandir, which you can’t see in any other country. In this mandir we can see a map which we want to show to the audiences. It has become an important part of my script. It's not just a location so the title is justified.”

Zaid’s family wasn’t convinced about his entry into films, “Yes,It was very difficult to convince my family that I wanted to get into films. The entire family was against me because I was getting into this glitz and glamour world. They wanted me to take up business. My father also advised me not to get into politics as he doesn’t like me getting into the political arena.”

About choosing to get into films he explained, “When you are passionate about anything then you don’t see any reason or motivation. For me I had the passion of acting and during my school days also I would participate in dance programmes and one act plays etc. I never got inspired by politics. I don’t like politics so I am here starting with my first film Banaras.”

Actress Sonal, who is quite established in South Indian cinema, spoke about Hindi. “There were no issues as a language. We were all like a family and connected whole heartedly.”

Lastly, when asked about her debut Bollywood film Saajan Chale Sasural 2, which has yet not been released, she revealed, “I was supposed to do that film. I think you should ask this to the team. There were some issues with the producer’s side as I know we are coming up with it soon. I am coming back to Bollywood as I am doing Sarojini Naidu’s biopic.”

Director Jayatheertha disclosed a secret exclusively to us. He said, “I am soon planning to shoot Bell Bottom 2 in October. The Kannada film will be an extension of the first part. The first part concluded with the marriage of the main leads Rishab Shetty and Haripriya who will continue to feature in the sequel as well. The film will now follow up with what happens after their marriage.”