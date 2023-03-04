AR Rahman recalls his 'love-hate' Oscar speech: People misinterpreted that it was over some religion'

AR Rahman with his Oscars | File photo

Indian music maestro AR Rahman scripted history when he won two Oscars for the film 'Slumdog Millionaire' back in 2009.

He recently recalled the exact moment when his name was announced as the winner and the victory speech that he had delivered after lifting the coveted trophy in his hands.

Rahman mentioned that while his winning speech came straight from his heart, a large number of people misinterpreted it to be a dig over religion.

Read Also SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan get standing ovation at special RRR screening ahead of Oscars 2023

AR Rahman recalls Oscar-winning moment

Rahman had won two awards that night -- the Oscar for the Best Original Score for 'Slumdog Millionaire' and the Oscar for the Best Original Song for 'Jai Ho' from the same film.

Looking back at the time, Rahman shared that when he was called on stage to receive the first award, he accepted the trophy, expressed his gratitude and spoke one line in Tamil which translated to, "All perfect praise belongs to God alone".

He recalled that he was then called on the stage once again to receive the Best Original Song award. He stated that he delivered a speech about hope and optimism as the world was going through an economic crisis back then and 'Slumdog Millionaire' was made in a way that "anybody who sees it would feel high".

Read Also Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone chosen as presenter at 95th Academy Awards

In the winning speech, Rahman had said, "All my life, I had a choice of hate and love. I chose love and I'm here. God Bless!"

However, Rahman's statement was misconstrued by a large section of the society who thought that it was over some religion.

But Rahman has now clarified that it was not the case. "This is the state of every artist in the world and that’s what makes them the artist. They want to give and love is about giving, not taking," he said.

Read Also Different shades of feminism in Oscar run-up

RRR at Oscars

India has found itself in the Oscars race once again, this time under three categories.

The superhit chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has been nominated under the Best Original Song category.

Apart from that, the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category, while Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category.