Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone chosen as presenter at 95th Academy Awards

Deepika had earlier represented India at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and FIFA World Cup 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Deepika Padukone | Instagram

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is all set to add yet another feather to her cap as she has been named as one of the presenters at the prestigious 95th Academy Awards.

The actress will be seen representing India and Indian cinema once again on a global platform, after her stints at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and Cannes Film Festival 2022.

With this, Deepika joins the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B Jordan, and other artists, who have also found a spot for themselves on the presenters' list.

Deepika Padukone to present award at Oscars 2023

The Academy took to its official Twitter handle on Thursday night to announce the names of the first slate of presenters.

Deepika too shared the post on her Instagram handle and among the first ones to cheer for her was none other than her doting husband, actor Ranveer Singh. He dropped a 'blessed' emoticon under the post.

Other prominent names on the presenters' list includes Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed and Melissa McCarthy.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes and FIFA World Cup 2022

In 2022, Deepika became the first Bollywood actress to unveil the trophy of the FIFA World Cup tournament. The actress was lauded for representing India on such a massive scale.

She was also chosen to be the only Indian on the Cannes jury last year and the actress made sure to grab eyeballs everytime she stepped out of her vanity at the French Riviera.

About Oscars 2023

The 95th Academy Awards are set to be held on March 12, 2023, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In India, it will be broadcast live on March 13, as per the Indian Standard Time.

The Oscars 2023 is even more special for India as SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has been nominated under the Best Original Song category for 'Naatu Naatu'.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

