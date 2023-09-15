Aquaman 2 Trailer: Jason Momoa & Patrick Wilson Join Hands To Protect Atlantis (WATCH) |

Makers of the upcoming fantasy action film ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’ unveiled the film’s official trailer. Taking to Instagram, production house Warner Bros. shared the trailer which they captioned, “One king will lead us all. Here's the Trailer for #Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - Only in cinemas on December 21. Also in IMAX. In English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Helmed by James Wan, the film stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles. The film is a sequel to the 2018’s action film ‘Aquaman’. “Four years ago, I was basically unemployed, a wanderer with no home,” Jason Momoa’s title character proclaims in the segment. “But now, I’m a husband and a father. And I wouldn’t have it any other way,” as per Deadline, a US-based media outlet.

He’s now got a job, as well, looking after a kingdom of half a billion as King of Atlantis. But not everything comes easily for him in the sequel, as Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) returns in hopes of taking him out.

The logline of the sequel reads, “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction,” as per Deadline.

‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’ is all set to hit the theatres on December 20. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger, reported Deadline.