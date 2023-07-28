Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Labelled ‘Pedophile’ For ‘Rubbing’ His Daughter’s Chest In Viral Video |

Hollywood star Jason Momoa, who rose to fame as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and playing the titular role in Aquaman is being criticised on social media for touching his daughter inappropriately at a public event. In a viral video posted on Twitter, Jason can be seen standing with his kids Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

Sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote, “The Discovery Channel has picked Hollywood’s Jason Momoa to Host Shark Week. You can see the uncomfortability here as his underage daughter makes a grossed out face and moves his caressing hand away from her chest. This is NOT normal. #SaveOurChildren #CrimesAgainstChildren.”

Scores of netizens labelled the actor a “pedophile” and slammed his actions on Twitter.

That being said, many even defended Momoa with one user stating, “I just see a protective father who still treats his daughter like a little girl and she is reminding him she is not. Showing any affection to a child this age can be excruciatingly embarrassing for the child, especially in public. Mine won't even hold hands.”

Jason is yet to comment on the same. The actor parted ways with his wife Lisa Bonet in 2022 after more than 15 years together. Momoa continues to maintain a close relationship with Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jason will reprise his role as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom directed by James Wan. As per reports, the sequel is an action-adventure story with a really fun bromance between Arthur and his brother Orm. The latter was a villain the first time around, but this time Arthur needs him.

Apart from Momoa, actors Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren are also a part of the film. New stars to join the cast of the forthcoming action flick include Indya Moore and Jani Zhao.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 20.

