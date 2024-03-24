Anyone But You OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Anyone But You stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in the lead. The film will be released on the streaming platform in April.

Where can you watch Anyone But You

The romantic comedy will premiere on April 23, 2024, on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV. It is based on Much Ado About Nothing, a comedy-drama by William Shakespeare.

Plot

Anyone But You revolves around Beatrice and Benedick, who date each other and find each other attractive, but things turn out to be challenging when they unexpectedly find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia, where they pretend to be a perfect couple in front of others.

Cast

Anyone But You cast includes Sydney Sweeney, Rachel Griffiths, Darren Barnet, Dermot Mulroney, Michelle Hurd, Hadley Robinson, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, and Davionte Ganter. The film is produced by Will Gluck, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Joe Roth under Olive Bridge Entertainment, RK Films, SK Global, and Columbia Pictures.

About Anything But You

The film is directed by Will Gluck, a well-known director who has directed Easy A, and Friends with Benefits, among others.

The technical part was handled by Danny Ruhlmann and edited by Kim Boritz-Brehm and Tia Nolan. The film has collected $214.9 million globally at the box office. Anything But You is made with a budget of $25 million.