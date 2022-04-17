Anya Singh opens up on reuniting with 'dear friend' Nakuul Mehta for 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2'

Actress Anya Singh is excited to return with the second season of 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'. The show will start streaming digitally on April 29. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive interaction.

Anya decided to do the show because she relates to Tanie Brar's character. "There are similarities. We're both unfiltered. Whatever we feel, we say and show it. We're both sarcastic. I love that about her. I love that she's witty and sometimes sassy. I love that she just is what she is — whether flawed, correct, right or wrong. She's accepting of her flaws, and I don't think we try to hide or cover them. That's what I love about this character," she explains.

Opening up on why she greenlit the web series, Anya shares, "When the show came to me, I completely fell in love with the whole concept. I always knew I wanted to do this because it is about friends, family and the normal emotions we feel as human beings. So it's relatable for anyone. Even while you're playing the characters, you feel that you've been through this at some point."

Anya will reunite with Nakuul Mehta for the second season of 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'. She is all praise for her co-star. "Nakuul and I have shared a great equation since season one, and we remain very dear friends. He is one of my greatest supporters, and he uplifts me as a person," she gushes.

Karan Wahi has also joined the cast of the show. Sharing her experience of working with him, Anya says, "Karan has this brilliant sense of humour, and he also comes with so much experience. He is passionate about his work as well. So it's so nice to have this kind of energy around you that really pushes you and motivates you because you're never slacking at any point."

Anya reveals that the upcoming season is quite different from the previous one. "We're in two different stages of our lives in both seasons. We are dealing with situations that could have been similar. However, because we're at a different age and stage in our lives, how we deal with it now and what is going through our heads at this point in time is the basic difference. Sumer and Tanie have completely changed as people, so that's very interesting," Anya avers.

Sharing her overall experience of working on the show, Anya states, "Tanie is the only character who has tracks with every other character. She is a binding factor in this season because she's the only one who shares an equation with all the other characters. We're coming back two and a half years later, and the story is taken into a whole different world. A world that even I didn't know. It was new for me as well. So there was a responsibility of carrying forward the flavour of the show and being true to the characters."

Anya is excited and nervous before the release of the show. "There's a lot I have not watched. There are so many characters in this season. I don't know how people will accept new people, the new equations. People love Tanie and Sumer, and we are nervous but in a good way. It is completely in a positive fashion, and I think it's a good thing," she shares.

Anya made her Bollywood debut as a lead in the film 'Qaidi Band'. However, she has been away from the silver screen for several years. Anya explains, "Personally, there were things happening in my life for which I needed to take out time. Unfortunately, it was at a point where I should have probably been in Bombay because my first film had just released and that was the best time for me to meet people and get more work. But I lost my father, my mother was unwell, so I thought it was important for me to be at home."

However, in the future, Anya is looking forward to do roles that she has never done. "I'm really forward to doing a grey character, an antagonist or a little bit of a twisted in the negative space character. It is very interesting to me. Because I have a softer face, people, I believe, would not cast me in something like this. But that's my point, you'll never know that I'm the killer (laughs). That's the interesting part. I love mystery as a genre. That's why I think I wouldn't mind playing someone who's grey," she concludes.

