Anushka Sharma floods social media with adorable childhood pictures

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma on Friday shared adorable childhood pictures of herself on Instagram and hubby Virat Kohli was among the first to show his appreciation.

The actor, who recently accompanied her husband for the West Indies tour, shared a series of pictures from her childhood days on Instagram.

Anushka captioned one photo "Little-Me" in Hindi.

In the other two pictures, the 'Sultan' actor can be seen enjoying an ice cream. The braided toddler sports a mischievous expression.