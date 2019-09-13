Anushka Sharma's giant Burberry tote costs a whopping Rs 92,000!

After attending an the naming event of Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi, where Virat Kohli was honoured as well, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is back in Mumbai aided by her luxury accessory.

Earlier this morning, Anushka was spotted at the airport when paparazzi captured her, in a pastel brown track suit, carrying a chic Burberry tote. It is a malt brown colored Canvas Belt Bag which is for $ 1290 USD which is almost Rs 92,000.