 Anupamaa's Rahi AKA Adrija Roy To Get Engaged To Vigunesh Iyer On January 25, Wedding In Next Two Years
Adrija Roy, popularly known as Rahi from Anupamaa, is all set to get engaged to her boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer, on January 25 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. Ahead of the engagement, the couple were seen seeking blessings at Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
Adrija Roy |

Anupamaa actress Adrija Roy, popularly known as Rahi, is all set to get engaged in an intimate ceremony. She will tie the knot with her boyfriend, Vigunesh Iyer, on January 25 at his farmhouse. The engagement is expected to be a simple and personal affair, attended only by close family and friends.

Adrija has reportedly applied for a three-day leave for the engagement ceremony. She might be seen missing from Anupamaa for a brief period.

When Will Adrija Roy & Vigunesh Iyer Get Married?

Adrija revealed that they are not rushing into marriage. She told TOI, "We don’t plan to get married this year (sic)." However, she mentioned that she is considering getting married within the next two years. Whenever the wedding happens, the couple plans to incorporate both Bengali and South Indian (Tamil) traditions. The actress said, "My dream is to get married following both South Indian and Bengali traditions (sic)."

Adrija Roy & Vigunesh Iyer Seek Blessings At Banke Bihari Ahead Of Engagement

Ahead of their engagement, Adrija visited the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan with her fiancé to seek blessings. The actress wore a pink and orange shaded suit set, while Vigunesh looked dapper in a white kurta-pajama paired with a blue floral koti. The couple was seen posing together with folded hands inside the temple.

How did Adrija Roy & Vigunesh Iyer Meet?

Adrija met Vigunesh last year in May at a mutual friend’s party. She revealed that they instantly liked each other’s personality during their first meeting. Later, they started talking on Instagram and eventually planned a proper meet-up. The duo went on their first date in June last year. Adrija said that one thing that brought them closer was their soft and down-to-earth personalities. Calling themselves soulmates, Adrija told the outlet, "I had always wanted to be with someone outside my industry, and he felt just right."

