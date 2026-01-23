Republic Day 2026: Here's The List Of Films & Shows That Will Bring Out The Patriot In You

By: Sunanda Singh | January 23, 2026
India is set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Sunday. On This Long weekend, take a look at some of the best films based on Indian Army.
Code M is a crime drama web series that follows the story of Major Monica Mehra, an army lawyer who is asked to investigate a seemingly simple, open-and-shut case. However, what seemed to be simple at first turned out to be something else. To know more, watch the series which is available on ZEE5.
URI: The Surgical Strike Vicky Kaushal starrer hit film URI: The Surgical Strike was released back in 2019. The film was based on a secret operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016. It is available on ZEE5.
Indian is a patriotic film which is directed by S Shankar. The story revolves around a freedom fighter who fights against wrong doing in society. The film was highly successful, and it is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Border is a patriotic film which was released in 1997 and became one of the highest-grossing films of that time. Suniel Shetty played the role of BSF soldier Bhairon Singh. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Jeet Ki Zid is another series that you should definitely add to your bucket list. The series is based on the true story of a Special Forces Officer, Major Deep Singh, who was left paralysed waist down during the Kargil War, but his relentless attitude helped him to achieve something miraculous. This series will definitely motivate you to never give up. It is available on ZEE5.
Thanks For Reading!