OTT Releases This Week: From Tere Ishk Mein To Finding Her Edge, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | January 23, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Tere Ishk Mein revolves around Shankar, a passionate student leader, and Mukti, a psychology student who employs him for her thesis on managing male anger, resulting in a passionate yet toxic love affair where he becomes devoted, but what happens when she takes advantage of him? The film is streaming on Netflix.
Mastiii 4 centres around three married men who feel unhappy and bored with their daily lives. Feeling ignored at home and weary of their routines, they decide to take a break from their responsibilities in hopes of reigniting the spark and excitement in their lives. It is streaming on ZEE5.
Steal is a crime thriller series starring Sophie Turner and directed by Sam Miller and Hettie Macdonald. It narrates the story of an ordinary woman who finds herself a central figure after a heist attempt in her office. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Cheekatilo tells the story of a crime podcaster whose life takes a dramatic turn when she discovers that her intern has been killed. As she embarks on a journey to uncover the truth, will she be able to solve the case? The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa narrates the story of a young man named Nawabuddin Saifuddin who falls in love with the daughter of a Urdu poet. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms narrates the journeys of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk), a tall, noble yet lowborn hedge knight, and his intelligent young squire, Egg, set around a century prior to Game of Thrones. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
