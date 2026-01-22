The Beach House On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About This Captivating Horror Film

The Beach House |

The Beach House is a horror film which is written and directed by Jeffrey A Brown. The film had its world premiere at the Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival in September 2019. The Beach House was released in theatres on July 9, 2020, and it has received positive responses from audiences and critics.

The Beach House: OTT streaming details

The Beach House is now streaming on Shudder and JioHotstar. The film also screened at the Sitges Film Festival. The film explores themes of healing, family reconciliation, love, loss, and environmental conservation, using the setting to facilitate personal growth and forgiveness.

What is The Beach House all about?

The film revolves around a young woman named Emily who decides to go to her boyfriend's parents' beach house in a vacation town. Everything seems perfect at first, they have got a neighborhood, a couple who seem to be a good company on the island. One night, Randall, Emily's boyfriend, joins Emily in their neighborhood for a drink and decides to smoke Marijuana. While on high, Randall notices a strange water texture and glowing microbes in the water and trees.

Jane becomes curious and leaves to see it up close, but starts coughing after a while and gets disoriented when a strong fog starts to form around the area. The next day, when Emily and Randell go to the beach, they find something strange as they find the beach all empty. Unaware of what's coming, Ranadell decides to swim, but he drowns.

Emily panicked, and as she moved further, she stepped on a Bluebottle, and it stung her. Emily sees a warm hole- like a creature crawling in her wounds, and she manages to take it out. By night, both fall more sick, and a strange fog covers the whole area, and they decide to run away in the hope of saving themselves. Only to find out her boyfriend is infected by the virus and tries to attack her, she tries to run away. Will she be able to manage the deadly loop?

Powerhouse behind the film

The film features Liana Liberato as Emily, Jake Weber as Mitch, Noah Le Gros as Randall, and Maryann Nagel as Jane, among others. It is produced by Andrew D. Corkin, Sophia Lin, and Tyler Davidson under the banner of Low Spark Films and Uncorked Productions.