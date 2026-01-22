MCOCA Debuts In Mumbai; Film To Stream Exclusively On KableOne OTT From January 22 |

KableOne OTT marked a significant milestone with the Mumbai premiere of its upcoming intense crime drama MCOCA. Following the release of its gripping official trailer, the film has already sparked strong anticipation among audiences and the media. MCOCA is set to stream exclusively from 22nd January on KableOne OTT and will be available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, French, and Russian, making it a truly global release.

The title MCOCA stands for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, a powerful law aimed at curbing organised crime, which forms the backbone of the film’s dark, hard-hitting narrative. The story delves deep into the brutal realities of the criminal underworld, where power, law, and survival collide.

Written and directed by Qurbaan, and produced by Sumeet Singh, Laddi Dhillon, and Dilpreet Chahal, MCOCA presents a raw and realistic portrayal of crime inspired by real laws and real consequences.

The film boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Annuraj Chahall, Balwinder Bullet, Pardeep Cheema, Kull Sidhu, Loveneet Kaur, Karamjeet Brar, Vinod Kumar Baliwal, Daljit Dally, Arun Kumar, Rajwinder Samrala, Raj Joshi, Rajesh Kamboj, Charanpreet Maan, Vishal Singh Deot, H.A. Arora, Ranyodh Dhillon, Vinit Attri, Kamaljit Kaur, Priyanshu Solanki, Bhinder Jawandha, Harmeet Bhullar, Sandy Sharma, Sukhbir Jhallian, Jassi Saggu, Rupinder Korpali, and Har Fareed, all of whom bring intensity and authenticity to the film.

Backed by Saga Music as the music label and Unisys InfoSolutions as the digital partner, MCOCA is presented under the banners of KableOne, Saga Studios, Goldkey Motion Pictures, Thirty Records, and Saya Films, with publicity design and post-production handled by Filmyboys and Yogesh.

With its Mumbai premiere receiving positive attention, MCOCA promises a raw, gripping, and hard-hitting cinematic experience that reflects the harsh truths of organised crime.

KableOne OTT continues to expand the horizons of Punjabi digital content with stories rooted in society, emotion, grit, and culture. Staying true to its motto, “Stories from Punjab for the World,” the platform remains committed to delivering powerful, high-quality content to global audiences through multilingual accessibility.