'₹200 Mein Deo Milte Hai…': Balika Vadhu Actress Neha Marda Grilled Over ₹999 Underarm Roll-On On Shark Tank India 5 - VIDEO

Television actress Neha Marda, best known for her role as Gehna in the hit serial Balika Vadhu, is all set to appear on Shark Tank India Season 5, where she opened up about losing her confidence post pregnancy and how body odour after childbirth shattered her self-belief. Recently turning entrepreneur, the actress pitched her personal care brand Phitku, an alum-infused underarm roll-on, on the show.

Neha Marda To Appear On Shark Tank India To Pitch Her Brand

During her pitch, Neha shared, "Post my pregnancy, I started feeling a little discomfort with my body odor. Being an actor, my confidence was shaken that day. Nothing actually worked to solve it. What began as a personal problem soon turned into a business idea."

Sharks Grill Neha Marda

Anupam Mittal questioned the product's fragrance claim, asking, “Yeh fragrance ka matlab kya hai? Is it just a gimmick?" especially since the roll-on claims to be 100% natural and offer lasting freshness for up to 24 hours.

Namita Thapar, meanwhile, raised concerns over pricing, saying, "Rs 200 mein deo milte hain, Rs 100 mein bhi milte hain, aur aapka Rs 999 ka hai. India relate kar paayegi?"

One of the key points raised was Neha's celebrity status, with the panel questioning whether her popularity as a television star had significantly contributed to accelerating the brand's marketing and sales.

This season, alongside returning Sharks Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Ritesh Agarwal, Kunal Bahl and Viraj Bahl, Amit Jain also makes his return as a judge. Joining the panel this time are Mohit Yadav of Minimalist, Kanika Tekriwal of JetSetGo, Shaily Mehrotra, founder of FixDerma, as well as Hardik Kothiya and Varun Alagh.

Shark Tank season 5 started from January 5, 2026.