Video: Sidharth Bhardwaj Breaks Down After Speaking To Delivery Executive's Mother Battling Stage 4 Cancer, Helps Them Financially

Actor and former Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj recently shared a series of videos on social media and opened up about an emotional encounter with a delivery executive in Mumbai, drawing attention to the man’s personal crisis and prompting an outpouring of public support.

In his first video, Sidharth revealed that the delivery executive had accidentally crashed into his parked car. What began as a conversation about compensation took an unexpected turn when the man broke down and showed him hospital bills related to his mother’s treatment.

"So this delivery guy smashed into my parked car.. upon asking him for compensation he broke into tears and showed me his moms hospital bills as she is on last stage of cancer … I didn't have the heart to even ask him for a penny after that,” Sidharth wrote.

He added that he would take care of the car repairs himself, calling it his small contribution towards the man’s situation. “Ill get my car fixed and that is my contribution towards his dying cause and helplessness,” he said. Sidharth also shared contact details in the post for those who wished to help, while clarifying that the gesture had “nothing to do with me (disclaimer). Meri help toh bhagwan kisi tarehh. se kar hi dega.”

In another video, Sidharth was seen visibly emotional after speaking to the delivery executive’s mother over a phone call. Explaining her condition, he wrote, “Vishals mother has Cancer of the mouth and she can not talk we called her and I made sure she knows that help has arrived for their family.”

He further revealed that within an hour of sharing the video, the family had received financial assistance from viewers. “In one hour vishal has received 25-30k from you guys.. he offered to get my car fixed from that money but i have told him that every single penny of it is for his mother and my car is not his responsibility,” Sidharth stated.

Thanking people for stepping forward, he added, “You guys are magical to show this kinda love.. you've restored my faith in humanity.”

Following the online response, Sidharth also visited the delivery executive’s home in Mumbai to meet his mother in person, continuing to support the family beyond social media.