 Anupamaa Written Update, November 7: Gautam All Set To Add 'Tadka' To His & Mahi's Haldi Ceremony
In today's episode of Anupamaa (November 7, 2025), Anupama confronts Gautam in a tense one-on-one conversation. Gautam confesses his malicious intentions towards her family and Mahi, unaware that Mahi is secretly listening. Shocked and furious, Anupama slaps him, only to realise moments later that the entire incident was just a dream.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Anupamaa | YouTube (Star Plus)

Anupamaa Written Update November 7: In today’s episode (7 November 2025) of Anupamaa, Gaurav pretends to be a kind and considerate person. After the chaos of the previous night, he apologises to Anupama and Ansh. Everyone urges that the commotion be stopped so the mehendi ceremony can continue.

Later, Anupama tries to reason with Ansh. She tells him that it is wrong to rely on his in-laws for the business. However, Anupama is now convinced that Gautam has not changed and still harbours ill intentions towards her family.

Vasundhara further reprimands Ansh for disrupting Mahi and Gautam's mehendi ceremony. She then requests that Mahi’s family not offer any gifts or cause any further commotion. This leads to Ansh apologising to Motiba. Mahi steps in and asks Ansh to apologise to Gautam as well. Without making any additional fuss, Ansh does so, and Anupama and her family then take their leave.

article-image

After everything settles, Ansh scolds Prarthana for not taking his side in front of her family. Later, Gautam and Anupama have a private conversation during which Gautam reveals his true nature. Anupama warns him not to marry Mahi, but he refuses to listen. Their entire conversation is overheard by Mahi. Anupama ends up slapping Gautam, and Mahi thanks her for saving her life. However, it all turns out to be a dream.

In another episode (Ishani Finds Solace In Anupama), Rahi tries to make Mahi understand that the mehendi not leaving colour on her hands is a sign. Mahi promises Motibaa that she will be a good daughter-in-law. She then expresses her concern about Gautam’s position in the business, that he doesn’t hold enough shares and is working under Ansh, despite Ansh having less experience.

Meanwhile, Anupama tries to cheer up Ishu by showing her how others have bigger problems in their life.

Later when Rahi asks Ansh's support in exposing Gautam, he refuses it. At the end of today's episode, Anupama decides to take a catering order, believing that this might bring some change in her life. Watch Anupamaa Monday to Saturday on Star Plus at 10 pm IST.

