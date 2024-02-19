Anup Soni Says He Did Less Work After Quitting Crime Patrol: 'Casting Agents Would Pitch Me Similar Roles'

Actor Anup Soni, who does notable work in both television and films is currently seen playing a pivotal role in a movie titled Mirg. The film was released in theaters on February 9, 2024.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Anup tells how casting agencies offered him similar roles after he appeared in Crime Patrol for a long time, where he stands as an actor and more. Excerpts

How do you see Mirg in today's day and time?

Initially, it wasn't made for theatres but fortunately, it happened. I am an optimistic and practical person. As an actor, I know where I stand and I even know how to hold my position. I know for a fact that Mirg won't see a houseful board but we have made an interesting film. The way my director Tarun has narrated to me the story was interesting.

How do you see this transition?

The bigger change is that from makers to audience, to writers to actors, everyone is taking risks with the newer content. Audiences are really upgraded with the content sense. The viewers enjoy the non-lineare format of storytelling. they don't want to accept the traditional screenplays.

What made you so choosy about picking roles?

I very strongly believe, as an actor, whatever choices I make are consumed by so many people. And, people make perceptions in their minds after seeing them. I want to play different and important roles but at the same time, I know that I have to work with certain people in the industry. The scripts that come my way should be of my liking. Currently, my approach right now is to work with different people, especially after my Crime Patrol stint.

Was it challenging for you to break your Crime Patrol image?

For fifteen years, I didn't have my beard. The casting agents used to pitch me similar roles. I couldn't fight or argue though. I used to tell them that it is their job to convince the producers that I can pull off different roles. Physical transformation and styling come later. I grew my beard now since I had to reject so many roles and scripts. I quit Crime Patrol in 2019, but since then I have only done Class of 83, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt, Ltd, Tandav, War Story 1963 and now Mirg alongside four short films.

Go on...

Where actors are doing so much work in one year, I did relatively less. It is taking time for me to change my image. It won't happen overnight. I wonder, an actor, who worked for 25 days a month, sat home and worked for only five days in a month after quitting the show. I am ready to explore newer roles. When Mirg came to me, I knew I would do it. Even when For Your Eyes Only was offered to me, I instantly said yes.