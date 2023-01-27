Anoop Mohan and Jeemon P John see a new sun of success, gain millions of viewership over period of time

Anoop Mohan and Jeemon P John |

The upsurge of Film Flicks as a 'top leading entertainment news portal' can be contributed to its founders, Anoop Mohan and Jeemon P John's unwavering effort and astute work. The company began as a news portal in 2017 but soon escalated into the domain of movie promotion, eventually incorporating Flicks Film Media Network Pvt Ltd.

Film Flicks is an online entertainment news portal that has amassed millions of viewers over the years. Eventually, the company began to provide services such as social media promotions, photography, videography, digital marketing, web hosting, design, graphic design, video editing, content creation, and so on. "We have our own marketing techniques to help movies reach people all over the world," Anoop Mohan said. To achieve the best results, we use social media platforms, manual promotions, WhatsApp promotion, video marketing, troll creation and marketing, anti-privacy and theatre promotion, and many other promotional methods."

Anoop Mohan is an experienced professional in the fields of social media, digital marketing, and information technology. In 2004, he began working as a video editor. Before joining WE Television as an editor, he worked as an assistant film editor for renowned editors such as Mahesh Narayan, Vijayakumar, and K. Sreenivasan. In 2017, he co-founded Film Flicks with Jeemon P John, who has a background in journalism, marketing, and media production.

One of the aspects that sets Film Flicks distinct from their competitors is their promise of innovation. The founders are always looking for ways to improve the company's services and remain abreast of technological and marketing trends. This has aided the company in remaining relevant in an ever-changing industry and entrenching its position as a market leader.

People are attracted to things that they emotionally connect with. The entertainment industry is one such captivating sector that enthralls and interests much everyone. Film Flicks provides a wide range of services to its clients, including social media promotions, photography, videography, digital marketing, web hosting, design, graphic design, video editing, and content creation. The company takes pride in eclipsing customers' expectations with high-quality services, and this has been a key factor in its success.

Ultimately, Film Flicks has established itself as a leading entertainment news portal and a well-known name in the film industry. Anoop Mohan and Jeemon P John, the company's founders, have contributed significantly to its success, and their efforts continue to propel the company forward as it grows and expands. Film Flicks is well-positioned for future success with a commitment to innovation, ethical business practices, and the ability to deliver results.

