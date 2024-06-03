Annu Kapoor REACTS To Ban On Hamare Baarah: 'If They Bring A Gun, We Shall Also...'

Ever since Hamare Baarah's teaser, starring Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi, was unveiled, it has sparked a lot of discussion. Its portrayal of a certain religion has not gone down well with a section of society, leading to the makers receiving death threats and calls for a ban on the film.

Reacting to this, Annu told News 18 that the censor board is a competent authority that has passed his film. "We should impart them so much power that when they pass a film, it should remain unquestioned. Film is an audio-visual medium. Whoever wants to raise their voice against our film, should do so with words and not abuse. If they bring a gun, we also shall bring a gun. The fact that people are abusing our film means that they’ve already lost and we’ve won," he added.

Further, Annu said that he is an atheist and his director felt that he was the right person to implement his vision. "I tried my best to justify my character. I’m not bothered about the rest. Films are a make-believe world where I’m chosen as an artist and my job is to justify my art," added the actor.

The actor said that he has nothing to do with religion or politics. He revealed that he did Hamare Baaraah because the makers paid him well. "I work for money. Par khada paise ke liye main na kabhi kisi ka jeb kaatunga, na chori karunga, na gala ghotunga aur na apne desh ko bhechunga,” he states.

“People talk about propaganda all the time. I’m not bothered about it. I would urge people to watch the film first and then decide what our film stands for. They haven’t watched it, so I don’t understand why they’re judging it,” he concluded.