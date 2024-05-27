Hamare Baarah Controversy: Annu Kapoor Requests Police Protection As Makers Receive Death Threats, Says 'Hum Chup Nahi Baithenge' (VIDEO)

Veteran Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor has requested protection from Mumbai Police after the cast and crew of his upcoming film, Hamare Baarah, received rape and death threats on social media. A couple of days after the makers and cast lodged a complaint at Versova Police Station, the actor has shared a video to highlight the need to refrain from hasty judgments based solely on the teaser of the film.

Annu Kapoor said the film deals with a socially-important issue and urged people to watch the film before passing judgments.

"The film advocates women empowerment and talks about the rights of women. First watch the film and then give your verdict. People have the freedom to speak their minds on social media but they should not abuse. Don't abuse or give death threats. We will not be scared by these things," the actor said in the video.

He also urged Maharashtra Police and Home Affairs Ministry to give 'proper protection' to each and every person associated with the film.

"We made an issue-based film solely to talk about women empowerment. It talks about the issue of growing population and our intention is not to hurt the sentiments of any caste or community," the actor added.

On a concluding note, he addressed those who have threatened the cast and crew of Hamare Baarah. He said, "Agar aapne shaanti bhang karne ki koshish ki toh hum bhi chup nahi baithenge."

On May 24, the makers of Hamare Baarah lodged a complaint at the Versova Police Station after they received continuous death and rape threats via social media from unknown individuals.

Despite receiving accolades at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the film has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since it was announcement.

Directed by Ravi S Gupta, the film stars Annu Kapoor along with Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Parth Samthaan, Paritosh Tripathi, Rohitash Sardar, Aditi Bhatpahri, and Ishlin Prasad. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 7, 2024.