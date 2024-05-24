Annu Kapoor's Hamare Baarah Crew Receives Rape & Death Threats, Lodge Complaint At Mumbai Police Station

Humare Baarah, starring Annu Kapoor and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles along with Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Parth Samthaan Paritosh Tripathi, Rohittas Sardare, Aditi Bhatpahri and Ishlin Prasad.

It has now been reported that Hamare Baarah's producers and artists have filed a complaint at Versova Police Station in Mumbai after the cast and crew of the movie have been constantly receiving death and rape threats from unknown people.

The film also premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Earlier, the film was titled Hum Do Humare Baraah; however, later, the makers retitled it as per the directive of the Censor Board. It is now known as Humare Baarah.

Earlier, talking about the movie, Annu said in a statement, “The film delves into some complex and sensitive topics, and I believe the new title aligns better with our storytelling. I’m excited for audiences to experience the heart and soul of this project on June 7th,” the actor said in a statement.

Humare Baarah is set in Uttar Pradesh and will highlight the sensitive issue of the rise in population in the nation.

The movie is directed by Kamal Chandra. It is produced by Radhika G Film & Newtech Media Entertainment. Ravi S Gupta, Birender Bhagat, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh are credited as producers, with Triloki Prasad set as co-producer.

Hamare Baarah is scheduled to release on June 7, 2024.