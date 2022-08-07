Filmmaker Kamal Chandra announces film ‘Hum Do Hamare Baarah’; Islamists upset on social media

Image credit: Google

Kamal Chandra has announced his next movie Hum Do Hamare Baarah on the issue of population explosion within the Muslim.

The social drama movie has National Award winner Annu Kapoor in the pivotal role. Manoj Joshi and Ashwini Kalsekar will also be seen in the movie.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta wrote, "First look poster of upcoming socially relevant film ‘HumDoHamareBaarah’. The film touches upon the hot topic of population explosion in India.”

“Producers: Ravi Gupta, Birendra Bhagat & Sanjay Nagpal. Director: Kamal Chandra. It stars Annu Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar & Manoj Joshi,” he further wrote.

First look poster of upcoming socially relevant film 'HumDoHamareBaarah'. The film touches upon the hot topic of population explosion in India. Producers: RaviGupta, BirendraBhagat & SanjayNagpal. Director: KamalChandra. It stars AnnuKapoor, AshwiniKalsekar & ManojJoshi. pic.twitter.com/kTh6V6x2Wf — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 5, 2022

And yet the Hindi film. Industry also has some basrads who produce films like hum do hamare barah. https://t.co/Q1mwYCbcon — Talha Hussain | طلحہ حسین (@TalhaGulbargavi) August 7, 2022

The first poster of the movie shows Annu Kapoor as the head of a Muslim family of 11 children, while a pregnant wife is beside him.

She tweeted, "How does the censor board allow a film like this that depicts Muslims as the reason for population explosion and extends the relentless attack on the community. The brazen hate and Islamophobia when they use the image of a Muslim family and call it ‘Hum do Hamare Baarah’.”