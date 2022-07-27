Madhya Pradesh: Inder Singh Dawar wins president's post in Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar

Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Election to the post of Janpad president in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar Janpad Panchayat were held on Wednesday in which Inder Singh Dawar bagged the president's post. Two candidates had submitted the nomination papers for the post of president. Presiding officer Kiran Singh Anjana, and assistant presiding officer Jitendra Singh Tomar marked their presence.

The first nomination to the post of president was filed by janpad member from ward no 6 Inder Singh Dawar while Jagdish Gawana from ward no 8 was also in the fray.

The process of filing the nomination papers started rom 12 pm. The process of withdrawal of the nomination paper was concluded by 1 pm. Thereafter, the voting process began which lasted till 2 pm. A total of 12 members voted during the electoral process in which Inder Singh Dawar bagged 8 votes while Jagdish got 4.

Whereas only one nomination paper was received for the post of vice-president, hence Madi Parmar was elected unopposed to the post of vice president of the janpad panchayat. The election results of the president and vice-president were declared by returning officer Kiran Singh Anjana.