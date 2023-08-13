Was Annu Kapoor Inspired By Any Bollywood Filmmaker To Play A Struggling Director In Non Stop Dhamaal? Read On To Find Out

Annu Kapoor |

Annu Kapoor, who is known for playing interesting characters, will soon be seen in the role of a struggling film director named Satinder in Non Stop Dhamaal. Directed by Irshad Khan and produced under the banner of Triyom Films, the movie also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani and Manoj Joshi. It will release in theatres on August 18. The Free Press Journal caught up with the veteran actor for an exclusive chat.

Annu admits, “Playing a struggling director in the film was like ‘non-stop dhamaal’ for me. I personally felt very connected to Satinder’s passion for filmmaking. Working in this film was a fun experience for me. I hope as much as we had fun while shooting for the film, the audience will enjoy watching it.”

Elaborating about the film, Annu explains, “He is a struggling director. Manoj Joshi is the writer, who is looking out for a financier so that he can start rolling. This financier comes on board with certain weird terms and conditions. These terms and conditions are not related to sexual demand but it is genuine terms and this writer gets trapped in it. I, as a director, try my best to execute everything honestly.”

When asked if he took inspiration from any real director, pat comes the reply, “There is nothing like that. It’s based on a lighter note and wit and humour. There is no serious intonation in this film. It’s a light-hearted situational comedy.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has set the cash registers ringing at the box office. When asked what his box office expectations are from Non Stop Dhamaal. Annu explains, “It’s a good prospect that the dry spell at the box office has been overcome at the moment. The more revenue that is generated the more it will bring smiles on the faces of everybody. In this film industry, there are millions of workers apart from big stars. It’s a good sign that all the workers will be able to run their kitchen and be able to fulfil their other requirements too.”

Annu has had an illustrious career in the film industry spanning more than four decades. He avers, “Now that I have competed for 41 years, I think it is coming to an end. Having been in the industry for four decades is a humongous number. Mumbai is my karm bhoomi.”

Annu also plays a pivotal role in the Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday- starrer Dream Girl 2. “I wish everybody good luck and success. I really want good films and successful films should be made. I can talk about it during the promotional activities,” he concludes.

