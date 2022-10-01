Mumbai: Actor Annu Kapoor duped of 4 lakhs in online bank fraud; 3 lakhs recovered by police in 'golden hour'

Mumbai: Actor Annu Kapoor duped of 4,36,000 rupees in online bank fraud; 3,08,000 rupees recovered by Oshiwara police in 'golden hour' | Instagram

Film actor Annu Kapoor was duped with 4,36,000 rupees in an online bank fraud, out of which, 3,08,000 rupees was recovered by the Oshiwara police within the ‘golden hour.’ The actor was asked for completing his KYC by an unknown caller posing as a bank manager, he demanded the account number and OTP to complete the KYC process, using which he transferred 4,36,000 to his own bank account.

He then approached the police who then contacted the bank and froze the accounts of the accused and recovered the amount. The accused is being tracked and will be arrested soon, said the Oshiwara police.