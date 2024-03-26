Anjali Chakra Breaks Up With Sufi Malik; Netizens Slam Indo-Pak Couple's Separation On Internet

The relationship between Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik has been an interesting topic of discussion among netizens. Apart from their influencer niche, their personal lives have been widely captivating for digital nomads, thus, the declaration of breakup has broken the hearts of their true fans. The New York-based influencer Sufi Malik recently unveiled that she has cheated on Anjali Chakra, and now they can't go ahead for marriage.

A 5-Year-Old Relationship Ends On Distressing Note

Before this announcement, the world had been beholding them as a happy couple for 5 years. Sufi Malik has shown immense distress at the end of their relationship. She has penned down in her Instagram post that she made an 'unrecognizable mistake' a few weeks before the wedding, and it hurt her 'tremendously'; however, the situation is hard to decipher, decode and manage. In response to the break-up post, Anjali Chakra has shown courtesy for the past 5 blissful years of friendship and the immense support of public.

She wrote on Instagram, 'This may come as shock, but our journey is now shifting. We have decided to call off our wedding and end our relationship due to infidelity committed by Sufi.'

Bouts Of Severe Criticism On Internet

Both Divas have requested that the audience should respect their privacy and decisions because there is no way to turn back. However, severe criticism has been targeting this announcement on Instagram, with harsh reactions and slamming annotations. Moving forward amid the flood of negative remarks, is a new challenge that has come along with the breakup.