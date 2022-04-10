Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's 'Thar' to premiere on Netflix on May 6

Netflix on Saturday announced its upcoming film 'Thar', starring Bollywood actors and real-life father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, will premiere on May 6.

The revenge noir thriller marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary and is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC).

The film has an inerrant blend of suspense, mystery and thrill, set in the Western Film Noir world and promises to be an immersive experience for its audience.

'Thar' also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik. The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings he crosses paths with Siddharth… will that encounter be the only one? We shall soon find out.

'Thar' is the second collaboration between Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan after 'AK vs AK'.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 10:37 AM IST