Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna Panday Announces Pregnancy Less Than A Year After Marrying Ivor Mc Cray (WATCH)

Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, who got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Ivor Mc Cray in March 2023, announced pregnancy on Wednesday (February 28). The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Alanna and Ivor posted a heartfelt video on their official Instagram accounts to share the happy news with their fans and followers. In the short clip, the 28-year-old is seen flaunting her baby bump.

"We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you," Alanna captioned the video.

Soon after she shared the video, several celebrities congratulated the couple. Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey commented, "Alannnaaa ♥️♥️♥️♥️we can’t wait either !!!! Lots of love and best wishes."

On the other hand, Anusha Dandekar wrote, "Congratulations beautiful," and added a heart emoticon.

Reacting to the adorable post, Ivor wrote, "I can’t wait to meet our baby, I love you."

Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday, shared her excitement of becoming a grandmother. She commented, "Crying seeing your video, love you so much .. I’m gonna be a grand mom, so so so beautiful you look my baby girl... can’t wait to see you..yaaaaaaa whooo hoooooo I will be a grandmom soon."

Alanna and Ivor's wedding

Alanna, who is Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday's daughter, married Ivor McCray on March 16, 2023, in the presence of family and friends in Mumbai. Several B-Town celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, attended the wedding at Taj Colaba.

Alanna started dating Ivor a few years ago. They reportedly met for the first time at a Halloween party. Within a few months of dating, they started living together in Los Angeles. According to several media reports, Ivor is an American film director and photographer. Ivor proposed to Alanna for marriage in 2021. They got engaged in the Maldives.

Alanna is quite active on Instagram and she often shares mushy photos with her husband.