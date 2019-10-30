Ananya Panday celebrates 21st birthday on 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' sets

New Delhi: Chintu Tyagi aka Kartik Aaryan surprised his 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' co-star Ananya Panday with a delectable chocolate cake on the film's sets a day before she rang in her 21st birthday! With just a few members of the film's crew, which included co-actor Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik, in a clip shared on his Instagram story, can be heard teasing the 'Student of the Year 2' debutant on the low people turn out for her cake-cutting.

However, Ananya didn't seem to lower her spirits and cheerfully added, "It's my birthday!" The three will be seen sharing screen space for the first time together where Bhumi will play Kartik's on-screen wife and Ananya will be seen as the other woman! Apart from the trio, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor Sunny Singh has also joined the film's cast. Kartik announced the news on Instagram earlier this month.