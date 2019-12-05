Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt gesture for fan who lost her grandma has internet in tears

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Brahmastra' in the freezing temperature of Manali, has the internet in tears after a heartfelt gesture on Twitter.

Big B, who is adored by fans across the globe, took time out to reply to a tweet sent by fan who lost her grandmother. The user sharing a picture of her holding hands with the deceased wrote, “My grandma from this world went”. The senior Bachchan replied by writing, “i am sorry to hear this .. prayers and condolences”