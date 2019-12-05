Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt gesture for fan who lost her grandma has internet in tears

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Brahmastra' in the freezing temperature of Manali, has the internet in tears after a heartfelt gesture on Twitter.
Big B, who is adored by fans across the globe, took time out to reply to a tweet sent by fan who lost her grandmother. The user sharing a picture of her holding hands with the deceased wrote, “My grandma from this world went”. The senior Bachchan replied by writing, “i am sorry to hear this .. prayers and condolences”
Bachchan, who has not been keeping well lately, wrote on his blog post. "I must retire.. the head is thinking something else and the fingers another.. its a message.” While fans were speculating if this was a retirement announcement, sources close to the actor rushed to clarify that he only meant he was tired and wished to retire for the day -- or, go to sleep.
On the work front, the 77-year-old actor goes into 2020 with a packed date diary. His upcoming films include Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", Rumi Jaffery's "Chehre" and Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra".
