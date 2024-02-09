Amitabh Bachchan Seeks Blessings At Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Photos From Inside Temple Go Viral

Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid a visit to the newly inaugurated Ram temple in Ayodhya on Friday morning and he was seen praying in front of the Ram Lalla idol with folded hands. Photos and videos from his visit are now doing the rounds on the internet.

In the photos, Big B can be seen wearing a white kurta and pujama set with a bright saffron coat on top of it. He was accompanied by a few members of his team and members of the temple organisation.

After offering his prayers to Ram Lalla, Big B was also seen posing with the temple authorities, and greeting the media present at the spot with folded hands.

It is to be noted that Bachchan was among the few celebs who were invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, held on January 22. The megastar was seen visiting the temple back then with son Abhishek Bachchan.

At that time too, he had sought blessings at the temple and had shared his photos on social media. Not just that, but he was also seen interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was spotted enquiring about the superstar's hand surgery.

Big B has also purchased a land in Ayodhya worth Rs 14.50 crore and it is located just 15 minutes away from the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The 81-year-old has reportedly purchased a piece of land in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave, developed in Ayodhya by Mumbai-based builders, The House of Abhinandan Lodha.

The land is spread over 10,000 square feet and the actor plans to build a home there. "The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply," he had said in his official statement.