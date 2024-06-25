Amitabh Bachchan Purchases Office Spaces For ₹59.58 Crore In Mumbai

File photo of Amitabh Bachchan | ANI

In what could be called as a ‘starry’ real estate deal, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has purchased three office units worth Rs 59.58 crore in Mumbai. The units, numbered 2701, 2801 and 2901, are situated in Signature Building, Veera Desai Road in Andheri. It also includes three car parking spaces.

According to the documents accessed by FloorTap.com, a marketplace for commercial properties, Bachchan purchased the office units, totaling 8,429 sq ft of area, from Veer Savarkar Projects Pvt Ltd.

The actor also paid a stamp duty of Rs 3.57 crore for the deal that was registered on June 20, 2024, the documents stated. Earlier this year, Bachchan purchased land worth Rs 10 crore in Alibaug and reportedly bought another parcel in Ayodhya for Rs 14.5 crore.

Meanwhile, his son and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has acquired six apartments in the Oberoi Sky City project in Borivali. According to the registration documents obtained by Zapkey.com, he purchased the property for Rs 15.42 crore. The apartments, totaling 4,894 sq ft in area, are situated on the 57th floor of the high-rise and include 10 car parking spaces. The transaction was finalised on May 28, 2024.

The apartments were sold for Rs 31,498 per sq ft reflecting the premium nature of the property situated in one of the post suburbs of Mumbai. The building has already received an occupation certificate, underscoring its readiness for occupancy.

On the work front, Big B is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is all set to hit the big screens on June 27.