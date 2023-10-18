Amitabh Bachchan Meets MS Dhoni In Mumbai, Photo Goes Viral

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently met former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Mumbai. A photo of the two legends have been doing the rounds on social media. However, it is not known where exactly they met.

In the now-viral picture, Big B is seen dressed in an ethnic outfit. He wore a beige kurta and a pink floral jacket over it. on the other hand, MS Dhoni is seen wearing black jeans and a plain grey t-shirt.

Take a look at the picture here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On October 17, another photo went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) in which MS Dhoni is seen along with rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan.

Earlier this month, other actors like Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh also caught up with Dhoni at the same place.

Ranveer took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of photos with Dhoni, and in one of them, he can be seen planting a kiss on the cricketer's cheek. "Mera Mahi," Ranveer captioned the post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Talking about MS Dhoni, a talismanic wicket-keeper batsman, who went by the nickname 'Captain Cool', led India in 332 matches, the most by a captain in international cricket. Of these, he won 178 and lost 120.

He also represented and led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Big B's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with the shoot of the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

He will next be seen in courtroom drama Section 84, which is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The actor also has a special role in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath - Part 1. A few days back, the makers of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 welcomed Big B on board. The megastar will reunite with Rajinikanth on screen after a long gap of 32 years.

Big B will also be seen with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)