Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Big B stable with mild symptoms - what we know so far

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said both Amitabh and Abhishek underwent rapid antigen test. "Amitabh Bachchan ji and Abhishek had mild symptoms. They had cough and fever. They underwent rapid antigen test and (result) came positive. Since he (Amitabh) is co-morbid he has got himself admitted to the hospital. They both are normal. Their test was conducted today at the Nanavati hospital," the minister told PTI.

According to Tope, the complete Bachchan clan, including veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have underwent swab test for COVID-19. "Swab test have been taken of all the other family members, including Jaya ji and Aishwarya ji. Their reports are awaited. They have undergone RTPCR test and their reports will come tomorrow," he said. The minister wished both the actors quick recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised last October for a long standing liver-ailment. The legendary actor suffers from multiple ailments particularly after the accident in sets of Coolie in 1982.

Within minutes of Amitabh's post, the get well soon wishes began pouring in, flooding Twitter and other social media platforms. Fans and his colleagues from the film industry posted their best wishes for the star, one of India's most loved and best known actors.

Amitabh has been active on social media through the lockdown, which began on March 25 to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The actor, who was roped in by the government in March to help spread awareness about the pandemic, has been frequently posting on Twitter and Instagram as well as his blog, sharing advice on a range of issues.

