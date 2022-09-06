Amitabh Bachchan during Goodbye trailer launch: 'Family dynamics, our society, and our lives are changing'

Photo: Viral Bhayani

The trailer of the much-awaited family drama, Goodbye, was released on Tuesday at a star-studded event. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested negative for Covid-19, couldn’t make it for the launch. But, he was present virtually and participated in the launch. In the past two years, there have been back-to-back releases of Bachchan's films.

Talking about it, the senior superstar said, “It is not a new thing. During our time, almost eight to nine films would release in a month. Due to Covid-19 and lockdowns, there was a lot of delay because of which many films are now releasing together. I hope people will watch this film and love it. With time, many things have changed. When one technology takes over another, it takes time... I hope people get a chance to watch it in theatres and on OTT too.”

Goodbye is a family drama focussing on family dynamics and the celebration of life. Without divulging many details of the film, Bachchan shares, “Family is of utmost importance. I can’t divulge much about the film. But I would like to bring to your notice that staying with family, spending time with family, and listening to them, are missing nowadays. Family dynamics, our society, and our lives are changing. My family has influenced my life. The dictate from the head of the family was to work all day but have dinner together. The elders at the table would tell us many relevant stories of their experiences. That whole element of being together as a family is what is attractive about this film. Hence, we all should try and give that family time at least in the evening.”

Goodbye marks Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut. Talking about her experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan, she says, “I had that father-daughter kind of an argument which I had with Bachchan sir in the film. I have had a blast shooting with Bachchan sir, Neena ma’am, and the entire cast. Shooting together has been engraved in my heart and will always live with me. Every actor wishes to work with Bachchan sir. I will keep the letter I received from him close to me.”

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who got emotional at the trailer launch, was quite excited to work with Bachchan. “I can’t even say anything while sharing the same stage with Mr Bachchan. There is nobody I ever wanted to work with except one and only one Amitabh Bachchan. Finally, my dream came true. I have a photo that I clicked during my childhood days when I would go to his house to meet Abhishek and Shweta. This is one of the scripts that has made me happiest and working with such a great cast and Vikas (Bahl) makes me happy.

When asked if the reel ‘nok-jhok’ with Bachchan also happens behind the scene, veteran actress Neena Gupta smiles and shares, “Even if we have had any, why should I tell you? Whatever you can see is fine enough. Also, I am seeing the trailer for the first time and am unable to digest what I have seen. The trailer is fantastic.”

The movie, helmed by Vikas Bahl, is set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.